Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $294.58

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $294.58 and last traded at $293.91, with a volume of 150885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $292.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,383,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 20,022 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $24,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

