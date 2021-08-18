Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Down 41.9% in July

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 106.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66. Middlefield Banc has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

