Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,985 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,036,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,617,000 after purchasing an additional 246,228 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after buying an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after buying an additional 59,638 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 394,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

