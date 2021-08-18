Millennium Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 66,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 57,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,604 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $524.53 million, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

VPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

