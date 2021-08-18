Millennium Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,198 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

