Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 444,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

