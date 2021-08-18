Millennium Management LLC Sells 62,811 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 44.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,811 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 240,678 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HCKT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $566.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

