MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. iShares US Regional Banks ETF comprises 3.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.85% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,528. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23.

