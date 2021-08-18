MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.78. 2,782,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,155. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.20.

