MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after acquiring an additional 495,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,389,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,900,000 after acquiring an additional 840,677 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.29. 2,845,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,831,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.