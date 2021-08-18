MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,616 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.07. 16,800,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,524,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 5.02. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

