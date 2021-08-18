MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $120,218,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after buying an additional 308,851 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $37,062,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,593,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.62. The stock had a trading volume of 371,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,544. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $112.21 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

