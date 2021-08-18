MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,222 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at $304,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,922,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth about $336,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,547. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.