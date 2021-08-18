Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires 21,606 Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,068,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,635,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,000,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $363,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCAC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,950. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

