Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of ORBCOMM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 82.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 174,831 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the second quarter worth about $1,607,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in ORBCOMM by 2,023.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,108. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $894.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.