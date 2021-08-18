Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 40,509 New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

NYSE SNR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. 35,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,764. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $724.62 million, a PE ratio of -24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.06.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.37.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.