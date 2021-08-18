Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.3% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,981,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in HEICO by 7.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in HEICO by 28.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 153,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Finally, CQS US LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 35.9% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 68,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HEI traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $128.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.37. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $99.55 and a 52 week high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

