Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after acquiring an additional 970,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 603,552 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246,685 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLDR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 143,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

