Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 400,000 GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIG. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $780,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $846,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the second quarter worth $1,319,000.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GIG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 393,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82. GigCapital4, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.11.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

