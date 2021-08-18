Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Reaches $21.07 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be bought for $21.07 or 0.00047267 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $23.68 million and $3,982.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00128611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00149291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,650.23 or 1.00157552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00882395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.