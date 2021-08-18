Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) 24-Hour Volume Hits $111,083.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $27.51 million and approximately $111,083.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.74 or 0.00049679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00054256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00130373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00149953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,765.97 or 0.99973842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.43 or 0.00892204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.29 or 0.06748416 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,209,785 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

