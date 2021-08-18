Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.48

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 8992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

MF has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter valued at about $779,000.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

