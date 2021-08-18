Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 377.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 551.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 77.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 91,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,379. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.88. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

