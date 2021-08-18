MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Update

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MMA Capital stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $159.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.47. MMA Capital has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.99.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 101.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

