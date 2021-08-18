MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) Short Interest Update

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MMA Capital stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $159.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.47. MMA Capital has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.99.
MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter.
About MMA Capital
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.
