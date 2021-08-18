Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Dave Michaud Sells 1,146 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,199.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MODN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 141,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Model N by 58.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MODN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

