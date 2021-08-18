Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,742. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76. Model N has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

