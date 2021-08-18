Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,115 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,115 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.14. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $710.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.