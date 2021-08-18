Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,925 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NXRT opened at $58.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

