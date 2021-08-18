Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BioLife Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $242,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $554,368.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,734 shares of company stock worth $7,780,175. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

BLFS stock opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.62, a P/E/G ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 4.72%. Research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

