Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 13.0% during the first quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $41,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $26,092,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

MTW stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.69.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

