Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 178,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Plymouth Industrial REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

PLYM opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.56 million, a PE ratio of -21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

