Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 171,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

