Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 84.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $147.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.06. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a market cap of $832.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

