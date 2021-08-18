Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,043 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 61.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 363,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTB opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

