Monavale (MONA) Market Cap Achieves $4.33 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $120,378.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for about $506.78 or 0.01130188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,568 coins and its circulating supply is 8,549 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

