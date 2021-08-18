monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MNDY. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.22.

monday.com stock opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.63. monday.com has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $317.69.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that monday.com will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $121,245,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

