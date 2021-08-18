Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Update

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the July 15th total of 765,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.10, for a total transaction of $630,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,372 shares of company stock valued at $28,806,824. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.91. 329,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,997. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $470.74. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.29, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.