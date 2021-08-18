MoonTools Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,963.00 (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, MoonTools has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for about $20.02 or 0.00043696 BTC on exchanges. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $550,421.66 and approximately $7,963.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00150155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,679.99 or 0.99725286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.47 or 0.00896104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.33 or 0.06737864 BTC.

About MoonTools

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . MoonTools’ official website is www.moontools.io

