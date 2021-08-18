Morgan Stanley Buys 319,284 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 116.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $10,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 6,130.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,654,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

SBSW stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.84. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

