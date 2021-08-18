Morgan Stanley Has $10.80 Million Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $10,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAIN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

