Morgan Stanley Increases Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $190.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $167.48 on Monday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 48.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Assurant by 122,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 27.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Assurant by 289.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

