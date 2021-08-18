Morgan Stanley Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $49.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $52.47 on Monday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $81,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $70,553,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

