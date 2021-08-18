Morgan Stanley Lowers LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Equal Weight

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LFST. William Blair began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.55.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $320,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.