Morgan Stanley Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $75.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.97.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,267 shares of company stock worth $25,166,358 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

