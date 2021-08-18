Morgan Stanley Sells 20,995 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28.

