M&T Bank Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MTB stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

