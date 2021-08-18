Multiplier (BMXX) Price Tops $2.98

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Multiplier has a market cap of $3.02 million and $168,002.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded up 95.9% against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00006686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00052918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00130421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00150876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,755.60 or 1.00457251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00894229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

