MurAll (PAINT) Market Cap Achieves $4.69 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $1.01 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MurAll alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00849454 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00104797 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,689,502 coins and its circulating supply is 8,949,084,241 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MurAll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MurAll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.