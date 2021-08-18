Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after buying an additional 1,566,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after buying an additional 592,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after buying an additional 711,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after buying an additional 562,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

