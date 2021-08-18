Mushroom (MUSH) Market Capitalization Hits $17.52 Million

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 168.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Mushroom has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Mushroom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mushroom has a market capitalization of $17.52 million and approximately $1,353.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00128611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00149291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,650.23 or 1.00157552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.37 or 0.00882395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mushroom Coin Profile

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Buying and Selling Mushroom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars.

